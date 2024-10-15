Philadelphia 76ers: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Exploring two season-defining questions and making 1 extremely bold prediction for the Philadelphia 76ers.
After an offseason or brilliant moves, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves right in the thick of the NBA Championship picture in the Eastern Conference to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. With every team chasing the Boston Celtics, who once again appear ready to rule the East this year, the Sixers are in as good of a spot as any other team in pursuit.
By adding Paul George, Caleb Martin, and others this offseason, the case can be made that the Sixers have the best roster to compete with the Celtics. As we inch closer to the start of the regular season, we preview the Sixers by analyzing two season-defining questions and making one bold prediction.
Can Joel Embiid get to the NBA Playoffs healthy?
Even with the addition of Paul George this offseason, the Sixers are only going to go as far as Joel Embiid can take them. And if he's not healthy when the NBA Playoffs arrive, it will be impossible to expect the Sixers to do big things in a loaded Eastern Conference. Philadelphia has historically been a completely different team with a healthy Embiid. If they're going to have any shot to win a title this season, a healthy Embiid has to be the bare minimum.
There's reason to believe that the Sixers could be on the verge of a magical season. However, much of that hope is going to hinge on how healthy this team can be when the playoffs arrive.