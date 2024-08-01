1 Foolish reason why Los Angeles Lakers may not be desperate to make a big trade
The Los Angeles Lakers' overvaluation of their roster could be keeping them from making an aggressive move on the trade market.
After a disappointing end to last season, in which they fizzed out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the summer as a team that clearly needed to find a way to upgrade their roster. And because of their lack of financial versatility, it was believed that any roster upgrade was likely going to have to come via trade.
However, at least for now, the Lakers don't appear all that desperate to make a move via trade. At least not yet.
According to a recent report, part of the reason why the Lakers are willing to practice patience on the trade market is due to the fact that they believe health will play a big part in them taking a step forward this season. With the expected returns of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt back from injury, the team believes their contributions will help them emerge as an improved team. It's the health of Vincent and Vanderbilt, who both missed the majority of the regular season last year, and the small additions of Dalton Knecht and Max Christie playing a bigger role this season that the Lakers are seemingly banking on.
Is this the right move for the Los Angeles Lakers?
Again, this is not to say that the Lakers won't eventually make an upgrade via trade at some point before the start of the season, but it's clear the team is not going to make a deal that they don't believe is the right one to make.
If, in their eyes, the right deal doesn't present itself, the Lakers are going to hold off on making a deal. In fact, I wouldn't think that's a terrible plan. What makes it all complicated is the fact that LeBron doesn't have much time to waste. He's going to turn 40 this season and the Lakers need to do what they can to continue to surround him with a championship-level roster.
Right now, for better or worse, the Lakers are a piece or two away from being considered a contender in the Western Conference. Finding the right deal is pivotal to the Lakers' contention chances this season. While it's clear they need to find a way to upgrade the roster, they also clearly don't want to force the issue and intend to continue to practice patience. Only time will tell if that will end up being a mistake by the Lakers.