1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions
By Matt Sidney
New Orleans Pelicans: Absent
Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson form a formidable duo. Can the two of them get the job done when the lights are on and the pressure is there? Only time will tell. The Pelicans were absent of any major or minor moves at the deadline. They traded Kira Lewis Jr. for cash considerations. Talk about not moving the needle.
The Pelicans felt like they could be a sneaky deadline operator. Instead, they opted to stay in the shadows and not partake in the deadline festivities. For a team battling to avoid the play-in tournament, this felt like an interesting lack of moves.
New York Knicks: Winners
Every year there is always a winner and a loser of the NBA trade deadline. This year, the Knicks were the winners and it might not even be close. The Knicks opted to move on from their young assets to prioritize adding veterans who are more apt to help this team compete.
Out are Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett, and Quentin Grimes, and in come O.G. Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Alec Burks. The Knicks brought in the right players to make them true Championship contenders. They are going to be a tough beat. The Knicks are the winners of this year's deadline.