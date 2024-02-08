NBA Trade Deadline: Knee-jerk reactions to the top deals made so far
NBA Trade Deadline: Instant Reactions & Top Deals
By Matt Sidney
Breaking down the biggest moves made at the NBA Trade Deadline.
The trade deadline will end at 3:00 p.m. EST this afternoon. A bunch of trades have already gone down and we are now less than two hours from the deadline.
A few big names have been moved, but overall it has been mostly high-end role players who have been traded so far. The Knicks, Nets, 76ers, and Thunder have all been active and solidified their respective rosters with the guys they wanted to get.
Meanwhile, we wait for teams like the Lakers, Hawks, Bulls, and others to see if they are going to be buyers or sellers at the deadline, or if they stand still and don't make any moves.
With that said, let's dive into the instant reactions for some of the top trades that have happened already.
(Dishonorable mention) Most confusing trade:
Jazz trade Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji
Raptors trade Kira Lewis Jr., Otto Porter Jr., 2024 first-round pick
Knicks acquire Bojan Bogdanovic
Kudos to the Knicks. They just seem to be winning everything. They are winning games, they are winning the hearts of the fans, and they are winning the trade deadline. Acquiring OG Anunoby wasn't enough for this surging Knicks team. They wanted to improve.
The trade for Bogdanovic costs them young wing Quentin Grimes, but he was falling out of the rotation anyway and the move for Bogdanovic is Championship-level. Great trade for the Knicks.
The OKC Thunder acquire Gordon Hayward
The OKC Thunder made an interesting move by trading for Charlotte Hornets' forward, Gordon Hayward. Hayward brings vet savviness to a team that is young. The Thunder are looking to make noise in the Playoffs this year, and bringing in a player like Hayward is a smart move.
The Thunder have more picks and prospects it knows that to do with. This was a very smart move by a franchise that is looking to become playoff regulars. The Thunder deserve a lot of credit for making a move like this. This seems like it's a very good move for the team.
Philly acquires Buddy Hield
Daryl Morey and the Sixers made their mark on the trade deadline today by acquiring Pacers' swingman Buddy Hield. The Sixers have decided to buy in on this season and compete while Joel Embiid is ruled out.
The trade for Hield is interesting. The offense significantly improves, but there is a fair amount of questions that surround the defensive structure. If Embiid can return this season, the Sixers will be a real threat. Hield gives this team a good amount of versatility, especially on the offensive side of the ball. For Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris, and two second-round picks, this is a steal for Philly.
Mavs acquire Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington
This was a sneaky move. After acquiring Daniel Gafford from the Wizards, the Mavs made another trade with the Hornets for forward P.J. Washington. The trade sees them sending out free-agent acquisition Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and two second-round picks.
The Mavs are clearly loading up to see if they can move up in the Western Conference standings. The pieces feel like they are going to be good fits for a Mavs team that is looking dangerous. Both trades are great value for the Mavs and I think that whenever you buy in on your stars and improve the roster around them it's a great thing! This is a great trade.