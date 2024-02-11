1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions
By Matt Sidney
Dallas Mavericks: Promising
Luka Doncic is incredible. The kid is a scoring wizard. He is an offensive maestro. The team has chosen to move on from the regrettable four-year deal handed out to Grant Williams in free agency. Fast forward half a season and Grant is on the move.
It's about time the Mavs made moves to improve their roster around Luka. It feels like he's been battling on his own for the past several seasons. The Mavs acquired P.J. Washington of the Hornets and Daniel Gafford of the Wizards. Washington gives the team the versatility Williams was unable to provide, while Gafford gives the Mavs a legitimate option at the center spot who isn't a rookie. This was an all-in move by the Mavs which is incredibly promising.
Denver Nuggets: Chill
Much like the cool, crisp air out west there in the mile-high city, the Denver Nuggets trade deadline was chill. The reigning champions sat and watched as their competition made moves to improve their rosters to make their respective ways to the top.
The Nuggets didn't have much to trade. They didn't concern themselves with the actions of other teams. They had a pretty chill deadline. There was no need to overreact and they didn't. Time will tell if this was the right decision or not, but for 'Rado the deadline was no thrills and all chills.