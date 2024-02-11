1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions
By Matt Sidney
Detroit Pistons: Active
The Pistons are a garbage team this year. They may just be the worst team in NBA history. The trade deadline presented them with an opportunity to change their fortunes for years to come. They achieved that goal.
The team moved on from veterans on long-term deals and prioritized expiring salary and draft assets. The biggest trade saw them move on from Bojan Bogdanovic essentially for Quentin Grimes. Overall, the team took part in five trades near or on the deadline. To say they were active would be an oversimplification, but we're here nonetheless. The Pistons were active. Who knows if it will be good or bad?
Golden State Warriors: Troubling
The Warriors chose to not actively participate in trade season. Cory Joseph was moved for a 2024 second-round pick, but is that going to change this team's fortunes this season? This team is in trouble. They might miss out on the play-in tournament entirely. That is unacceptable for a team of this pedigree.
Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Moses Moody all had the possibility of being moved at the deadline, but none of them were. It's a bit troubling, especially since Thompson will be a free agent this offseason and the Warriors don't have many answers to the laundry list of questions this current roster poses. There is trouble brewing here in San Fran. This was a troubling deadline for the Warriors.