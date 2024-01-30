Golden State Warriors: Playing keep or trade with 5 players not named Steph Curry
By Matt Sidney
Should the Golden State Warriors make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline? We play keep or trade with 5 key players.
The Golden State Warriors are in a bit of a pickle. The Warriors have lost seven out of 10 games and are not competitive this season, having lost their spark. Crunch time is upon us, as the NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away.
This once proud and fun team is now losing its pride and they no longer look like they're having any fun. The Warriors need help. The veterans aren't performing well enough to win. Neither are the younger players.
The team is facing a crisis with no solution in sight. They are grappling with a difficult situation. Klay Thompson's contract will be up for renewal at the end of the season. Draymond Green is set to receive $25M over the next three years. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is contracted to earn $85M throughout the next three seasons. It's quite the pickle indeed.
What should a team, that has won four championships since 2015, do now? It's anyone's guess, but for this exercise, we are going to determine the fate of five Warriors players not named, Steph Curry.
Keep: Jonathan Kuminga, PF/SF
Jonathan Kuminga is finally starting to break out of his shell. In his last 10 appearances, he is averaging 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, all while coming off the bench, playing roughly 30 minutes per night.
The numbers are starting to look great for Kuminga, but it's the way he's starting to look on the court that's the most impressive. He no longer looks lost, or uncertain. The game is slowing down for him, and he's taking full advantage of it.
He's performing so well that he could be the icing on the cake in terms of a big trade candidate. Kuminga is 21 years old. He won't turn 22 until the start of next season. The Warriors should hang on to the young, up-and-coming star, and look to build around him for the next iteration of Warriors basketball.
Kuminga is the trade chip that brings in the best return for any big-name trade, should the Warriors explore the market. They shouldn't. They have a future All-Star caliber forward on their hands who is just now hitting a resemblance of a stride. Imagine what this kid will be able to do in a few seasons.
The Warriors make the smart move here and keep Kuminga for the future. There is no sense in trading him now, especially while their season has practically already passed them by.