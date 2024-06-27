10 Huge winners and unfortunate losers from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Matt Sidney
Looking back at what was a chaotic first night in the 2024 NBA Draft by identifying five big winners and five unfortunate losers.
The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is over. Rumors swirled, ripples subsided, trades were abundant, and dreams were made. French players DOMINATED the lottery, having three selections from baguette-land in the first seven picks.
Overall, draft night was exciting. Team and scheme fit will be judged during the season, but for this exercise, we will take a look at pre-draft expectations and initial thoughts to come out with early winners and losers from the draft. As it is every year, some teams nailed their potential fit, while others left us scratching our heads.
Congratulations to the 2024 NBA first-round picks on fulfilling their lifelong dream of becoming NBA players. Now, let's delve into our initial reactions to the 2024 first-round draft winners and losers.
Winner: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks had a 3% chance of receiving the first overall pick in the draft. They ended up with the first overall pick in the draft. By default, they are winners. With the first overall pick the Hawks selected French forward, Zaccarie Risacher.
Risacher is not yet a complete NBA prospect, but he possesses the size, tools, and work ethic that NBA teams value. It's easy to envision a powerful forward duo of Jalen Johnson and Risacher playing for the Hawks for years to come.
The Atlanta Hawks are still in the process of determining their direction. However, versatile, two-way wing/forwards are highly valued in the NBA, and Risacher has the potential to be the next great one.