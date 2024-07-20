11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards were one of the big winners on NBA Draft night as they not only were given the opportunity to select Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick but they also were given the chance to add Bub Carrington to their foundation. As a prospect that gained traction late in the draft process, Carrington has certainly shown his worth as he gets his feet wet in the NBA Summer League. In four games played in the Las Vegas Summer League, Carrington has averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Watching him play, it's clear that he has a natural ability to put the ball in the hoops. Sure, there are times when his decision-making is a bit of a concern but I wouldn't be all that turned off to a subpar shooting percentage in the Summer League. What the Wizards have to like about Carrington is his ability to impact the game all over the offensive floor.
The Wizards have begun to build a strong foundation of young players over the past two offseasons. Carrington is one who many expect to pop pretty early on in his rookie season.