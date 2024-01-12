Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren

How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?

By Matt Sidney

Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder / Joshua Gateley/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 7
Next

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, PF/C

Original Pick: Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga

The Oklahoma City Thunder take Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick and are thrilled. Chet is a dynamic two-way player who is worth the wait (missed his first year due to a foot injury). He is efficient, long, smart, and talented. He's emerged as the second-best player on the Thunder so far this season.

If he stays healthy, he is going to have a long, successful career in the NBA with multiple awards ranging from Defensive Player of the Year to All-NBA membership to MVP consideration. The sky is truly the limit for this kid.

1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, F/C

Original Pick: Paolo Banchero - Duke

Paolo Banchero took an amazing rookie year last season and made it better this season. He still has his raw power and brute strength, but he's added a little more finesse this season. His glamour stats are up across the board, as are his efficiency numbers as he has the Orlando Magic playing like a playoff team.

NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline. dark. Next. Flawed playoff teams trade

The Magic are enticed with the opportunity to take Chet Holmgren here but ultimately make the correct choice in re-drafting Banchero. He has a great opportunity to lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Home/NBA Mock Drafts