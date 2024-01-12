2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, PF/C
Original Pick: Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga
The Oklahoma City Thunder take Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick and are thrilled. Chet is a dynamic two-way player who is worth the wait (missed his first year due to a foot injury). He is efficient, long, smart, and talented. He's emerged as the second-best player on the Thunder so far this season.
If he stays healthy, he is going to have a long, successful career in the NBA with multiple awards ranging from Defensive Player of the Year to All-NBA membership to MVP consideration. The sky is truly the limit for this kid.
1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, F/C
Original Pick: Paolo Banchero - Duke
Paolo Banchero took an amazing rookie year last season and made it better this season. He still has his raw power and brute strength, but he's added a little more finesse this season. His glamour stats are up across the board, as are his efficiency numbers as he has the Orlando Magic playing like a playoff team.
The Magic are enticed with the opportunity to take Chet Holmgren here but ultimately make the correct choice in re-drafting Banchero. He has a great opportunity to lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.