2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft faller: Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
In what ended up being a shocking move, Kevin McCullar Jr. was ruled out of the NCAA Tournament (due to a knee injury) before Kansas' run even began. As one of the key components of the Jayhawks' success this season, the absence of McCullar was a huge loss for the team. However, it was also a huge missed opportunity for McCullar too. Instead of cementing his status as a premier draft prospect, it's safe to say that McCullar's draft stock has taken a hit after not being able to showcase himself in the NCAA Tournament.
In what will end up being his final collegiate basketball season, McCullar averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. As one of the more experienced prospects in this year's draft class, he may have done just enough to put himself in the mix to be a potential first-round pick. However, there's no question that he potentially limited himself to raising his draft stock by not participating in the NCAA Tournament.
How much that will end up costing him in the long run remains to be seen but it's clear he has plenty of work to do if he wants to solidify himself as a first-round pick heading into the next stage of the pre-draft process.