3 Biggest takeaways from the shocking 2024 NBA Draft Lottery results
By Ryan McCrary
2. The Detroit Pistons fall out of the top four…again
If you have any friends who are Pistons fans, please check on them. Send them a text and make sure they are ok because I’m sure they are not handling the lottery results very well.
The reason why Pistons fans are probably in the fetal position is because they fell to the No. 5 pick despite having the best odds to land the No. 1 pick. To add insult to injury, this same scenario happened last year. Despite having over a 50% chance of getting a top-four pick in the last two lotteries, the Pistons will be picking No. 5 once again. The odds of this happening in consecutive years is very low.
While Pistons fans are likely distraught, this isn’t as big of a deal as it may seem on the surface. This year’s draft has a lot of talent, but I’d argue there probably isn’t one player who is a tier above everyone else. On top of this, there are a number of really good players in this class who could be available at No. 5.
Right now, I think Reed Sheppard would be a solid choice and I like his fit next to Cade Cunningham due to his elite three-point shooting and activity on defense. To be honest, anyone with a functional three-point shot would be a good fit in Detroit