3 Biggest takeaways from the shocking 2024 NBA Draft Lottery results
By Ryan McCrary
3. The San Antonio Spurs get two picks in the top 10
I’m sure I’m not the only person who was extremely confused when the Spurs got the No. 8 pick and then proceeded to jump into the top four. I was under the impression that they would only have one pick in the top ten, but that is clearly not the case.
For anyone else who may be unaware, the Spurs got the No. 8 pick from the Toronto Raptors as part of the Jakob Poeltl trade. On top of this, their own pick moved up one spot to No. 4, giving them two top 10 picks. Not a bad scenario for a team that just got a generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama last summer.
This is great for the Spurs who now have a chance to give Wemby some help. They desperately need a point guard, so I would love to see them target Nikola Topic, Reed Sheppard, or Rob Dillingham with at least one of their picks. I would be interested in seeing a Victor Wembanyama-Kyle Filipowski pairing in the front court as well, though I doubt the Duke big man goes that high.
Whatever the Spurs decide to do with their picks, I am extremely excited to see what their team looks like over the next couple of years. You better get some sunglasses, because the future is bright in San Antonio.