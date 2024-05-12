3 Crucial keys to victor for the Indiana Pacers heading into Game 4 vs. Knicks
Key No. 2: Pacers must continue to get in the paint and remain aggressive
On offense, the Pacers need to continue doing what they have done best all season long, and that's scoring in the paint. During the regular season, the Pacers led the NBA in points scored in the paint as they averaged 56.9 a game. They have maintained that same pace against the Knicks in this series as they average 60 points in the paint per game in the series.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle should continue to have his team push the pace, especially when the Pacers are able to secure rebounds or force turnovers. It helps their case that they have the NBA leader in assists per game leading the charge.
Haliburton has accumulated many of his assists finding his teammates for lobs and no-look passes on the fast break while pushing the pace. The more the Pacers push the pace, the more opportunities they will have to accumulate easy baskets. They understand that the Knicks are missing two of their top defensive players and they realize that it takes away most of their ability to protect the rim.
Mitchell Robinson will be sidelined for at least 6 weeks but the Knicks are hoping that OG Anunoby will be able to return at some point in the series.
The Pacers definitely own a clear size advantage, and both Turner and Siakam must continue to emphasize attacking the paint where both players had success at in Game 3. Haliburton was also able to get downhill and score in the paint on some very important possessions.
The Pacers not only have the size but Carlisle goes deeper into his rotations than Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, and with the blazing pace that the Pacers play with, the Knicks could run out of gas making it difficult for them to close out late in games.