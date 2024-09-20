3 Key elements to the Phoenix Suns finally living up to expectations in 2024-25
With huge expectations, is this finally the year where it all begins to click for the Phoenix Suns?
The Phoenix Suns came into the 2023-24 season with enormous expectations as they were predicted to be title contenders, only to be swept and eliminated in an embarrassing 1st round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Those same expectations will also be placed on this year's team once again as the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal will try again to get this Suns team back to the NBA Finals. There are critics who are already writing this team off, but this group is too talented of a team not to improve on last season's performance.
The Suns will bring in newly hired head coach Mike Budenholzer, who has won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and also won NBA Coach of the Year in 2019. With Durant, Booker, and Beal, former Suns head coach Frank Vogel allowed the offense to underachieve despite the team finishing 7th in overall offensive efficiency. Budenholzer possesses more of a balanced coaching ideology and has done more with teams that has had lesser talent.
Now, with a new coach, a new system, and a different cast of role players, this could become a much-improved team that could become a legitimate title contender if everyone remains healthy. The changes and additions to the roster were phenomenal given what the Suns had to work with but Budenholzer is an important part of what should be a great season for them.