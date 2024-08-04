3 Olympic powerhouses that could upset USA Basketball in knockout rounds
France
As the host country, France has to be considered a threat to take down Team USA in the Gold Medal game, and, boy, what a matchup it would be if it were to come to fruition. Led by Victor Wembanyama, who has taken the basketball world by storm over the last year, France entered the Olympics with plenty of hype and intrigue. Interestingly enough, France has struggled to a certain extent through group play.
Even though they managed to advance to the knockout rounds, they haven't been impressive by any means. France went 2-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of Germany in their final group-stage game. While that may not be considered that "bad" of a loss, what has to be most alarming is that France hasn't looked that impressive in their wins either.
France opened group play with a 12-point win over a much less talented Brazil team, but then barely inched by Japan in an underwhelming four-point win. All that said, it would be foolish to downplay the talent they feature on their roster.
In addition to Wemby, France features at least six other players with NBA experience headlined by Rudy Gobert.