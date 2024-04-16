Victor Wembanyama sends warning to rest of league after generational rookie year
Victor Wembanyama wants to make it clear that he hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of the player he can be at his peak.
Heading into the start of this season, one of the bigger storylines in the Association revolved around whether Victor Wembanyama could not only hang with NBA talent but also if he could emerge as a durable piece for the San Antonio Spurs. Through his rookie season, it's safe to say that Wemby answered both of those questions strongly.
Averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and nearly four blocks per game in 71 games played, Wemby coasted to what will likely be a Rookie of the Year campaign as he established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA. Heading into the offseason, the Spurs can now breathe easy as they've clearly found the new face of their franchise.
But for as good as Wemby was during his rookie season, he's made it clear that he hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of the player that he can be once he's fully developed and in his prime. In his words, Wemby believes he's 15 percent of the player he can be in his prime. If that's the case, that's a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.
""I think in terms of the evolution between my first match and my prime, I'm at 15% of my ability today.""- Victor Wembanyama
How good will Victor Wembanyama be at his peak?
These comments shouldn't be all that surprising. This is around where most superstar-caliber players tend to be in their progressions after rookie seasons. The big question is whether Wemby will be able to reach his complete peak. If so, how high of a ceiling does he possess in the NBA?
Quite frankly, there's not much that's holding Wemby back from being the best player in the world. If his rookie season is just the first step in his professional development, you can make the argument that there's a good chance he ends up being the next big face of the NBA.
After Nikola Jokic, the league could rest in the hands of Wemby. His development over the next few seasons should be interesting to watch. And as the Spurs place more supporting pieces around him, the sky is truly the limit for the Wemby.
It's clear that Wemby is just getting started. If that wasn't clear throughout this year, it certainly is now.