3 Undeniable signs Golden State Warriors may be flipping a mid-season switch
The Golden State Warriors may have finally hit their stride this season. The question is, will their recent hot play last?
Exploring three undeniable signs that could point to the Golden State Warriors finally turning the corner of their early-season struggles.
Forty-three games into the regular season, the Golden State Warriors found themselves with a 19-24 record and 12th in the Western Conference standings. The team was playing without rhythm and had the look of a once-proud franchise that possibly needed to hit the reset button. However, over the past couple of weeks, something has begun to change.
In their last eight games, the Warriors are starting to look like a completely different team. They've begun to make a move up the Western Conference standings and are starting to show some signs of life as a possible playoff contender.
Breaking down the Golden State Warriors' recent hot streak
The Warriors are beginning to look like their old selves. It's not just that the Warriors have won seven of their last eight games, it's that they've looked a little more like their elite self. For the first time all season long, the Warriors have a top 5 offense, defense, and net rating over an extended period of time.
After a forgetful first 50ish games of the regular season, there are finally some encouraging signs that suggest the Warriors could be turning a corner or flipping a switch heading into the final push toward the postseason. However, the question is, how sustainable is Golden State's recent play?
In an attempt to answer that question, we explore three undeniable signs that point to the Warriors emerging as a team to watch down the stretch.