4 Biggest reaches from the NBA Draft that could end up paying off in the long run
Night one of the 2024 NBA Draft may not have been as chaotic as perhaps many thought it would be, but it did bring some intense drama across the league. Even though there weren't a ton of trades, there were still a handful which included the Minnesota Timberwolves trading into the top 10.
Looking back at the first round of the NBA Draft, let's explore four of the biggest reaches that could end up paying off in the long run.
Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
It wasn't surprising to see the Atlanta Hawks take Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick but I can't help but wonder how risky of a selection this could end up being for a team that could be on the verge of blowing up their roster. Risacher has a high ceiling but he's also considered a risky pick. At one point in the pre-draft process, I saw a scouting report that listed "age" as one of Risacher's biggest strengths. Not ideal, but perhaps that tells you more about the scout than the player.
But if Risacher does end up panning out for the Hawks, this could end up being one of those transcendental selections. The Hawks need to find a new face of the franchise and there's at least an outside chance that Risacher develops into that player for the team. That's the hope for Atlanta after making this risky selection at the top of the NBA Draft.