NBA Rumors: Insider predicts Atlanta Hawks will blow up roster this offseason
NBA Rumors: One NBA insider seems to believe that there's a growing chance the Atlanta Hawks end up blowing up their entire roster this offseason.
In surprising fashion, the Atlanta Hawks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick after winning the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. With the start of the NBA offseason around the corner, you can't help but wonder how much the Hawks winning the No. 1 overall pick has changed their outlook. For a team that was already looking to reshuffle the roster, it's not outlandish to believe that landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft will only empower this team even more to make big changes.
That's what one NBA insider believes will end up happening this offseason. The Ringer's Bill Simmons noted in a recent podcast that he's hearing the Hawks could end up trading both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young this offseason.
If that would end up being the case, this would certainly qualify as the Hawks blowing up their roster and effectively heading into a rebuild. If this is a scenario that is even just being discussed behind closed doors in the front office, it's going to make for a busy offseason in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Hawks could be ready for a franchise reset
What is fascinating about potential moves that the Hawks could make this offseason is the fact that it's not even just Young and Murray featured in the rumor mill. Aside from those two, the likes of Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter have been subjected to trade rumors. And those are just the players we know about. I'm sure there are other conversations that are also taking place behind the scenes.
Does this mean that the Hawks are going to trade the majority of their roster in one offseason? Absolutely not. However, it almost assures that there will be some moves made by the team this summer. That has to be considered a lock at this point.
For a team that has managed to underwhelm over the last few seasons, change will likely be considered a good thing for the Hawks. It's needed at this point. Now, perhaps more than ever, the questions revolve around which players will be moved.
The biggest message of "this is a new era for the franchise" would be trading their two stars. One insider seems to believe that could happen. Will the Hawks see it that way and will they pull the trigger?