4 Biggest reaches from the NBA Draft that could end up paying off in the long run
Memphis Grizzlies - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Once the Memphis Grizzlies realized that they weren't going to be able to trade up for Donovan Clingan and that the Portland Trail Blazers had selected him with the No. 7 overall pick, they had to make a quick decision. Would they take a non-big, trade down, or take a big swing for a player that fits an area of need even if it is not considered a popular pick? In the end, the Grizzlies made arguably the biggest reach of the night by selecting Zach Edey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Taking Edey with a top 10 pick is not only bold, it's also completely unexpected. Even though there were whispers that he could be a lottery selection, I'm not sure anyone thought he would be taken in the top 10. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies had a need at the center position and with Clingan already off the board, they decided to take a flier on the most dominating force in college basketball this past season.
The Grizzlies made a bold pick, there's no question about it. But there's a chance this move could end up paying off in a big way for the team. If Edey can prove to be a force in the NBA, there's a chance he will change the league's perception of big men moving forward.