4 NBA Draft prospects with most to gain, 3 with most to lose in NCAA Tournament
As the NCAA Tournament quickly approaches, we take a closer look at seven NBA Draft propsects.
We explore four NBA Draft prospects with the most to gain and three with the most to lose heading into the start of the NCAA Tournament.
As the start of the 2024 NCAA Tournament arrives, teams from across the Association - and their fans - will be keeping a close eye on several 2024 NBA Draft prospects. There are NBA hopefuls littered all over the NCAA Tournament field and several of them can make or break their hopes of being a first-round pick.
Over the next couple of weeks, there are several draft prospects who will have plenty at stake as they take the floor for what could be their final time in college basketball. Let's explore five NBA Draft prospects with the most to gain and three that have the most to lose in the NCAA Tournament.
Most to gain: Johnny Furphy, Kansas
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Kansas wing Johnny Furphy is one of the players who has the most to gain over the next few weeks. If the Kansas Jayhawks end up making a deep run in the tournament, and Furphy has at least a couple of standup games, he can solidify his draft stock as a potential first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft.
During the middle of the season, Furphy was one of the biggest risers on most NBA draft big boards. However, over the last few weeks of the college season, the hype around him certainly took a bit of a hit. If he is able to resurrect some of that in the NCAA Tournament, he could solidify his place as a premier prospect in this year's draft class.
As Kansas begins its tournament run, Furphy is certainly one of their prospects to keep a close eye on. While a strong showing could cement his first-round status, an inconsistent performance could lead him back to Kansas for a sophomore season.