4 NBA playoff teams most likely to take a surprisingly bad step back in 2024-25
LA Clippers
I don't think there's much of a surprise with the LA Clippers being on this list. Losing Paul George is not a small matter. As arguably the most consistent player on the team, the Clippers will now have to rely on two players who have massively struggled with injuries over the last few years of their careers. In theory, if Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can remain healthy, the Clippers could still have a shot to be a competitive team in the Western Conference. However, if history is any indication, the Clippers could be preparing for a very up-and-down season. And there's a very good chance they could miss the playoffs entirely.
The Western Conference is so deep that it's far from a guarantee that the new-look Clippers will be competitive enough to make much noise. That's my biggest concern for this team heading into the start of the season.
I thought the Clippers would pivot toward a true roster rebuild as soon as PG decided to leave in free agency. LA decided otherwise. However, if this season does end in disappointment, it could spark some big changes for the franchise next offseason.