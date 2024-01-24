4 Risky NBA trade deadline moves that are needle-movers, 5 that would be big mistakes
There are a few NBA Trade Deadline moves that could be considered both good and bad.
Chicago Bulls don't trade Zach LaVine
It's almost as if since the opening tip this season, Zach LaVine has been a player whose name has floated around the trade rumor mill. A few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, there's still been no resolution for him. The Chicago Bulls want to trade LaVine, but the market for him has left much to be desired. And that's not a winning formula for what the Bulls want to accomplish heading into the trade deadline.
Generally speaking, teams should almost always avoid making a trade just for the sake of making a deal. There are some exemptions to this rule. And the Bulls may have arrived there when it comes to LaVine. At this point, the Bulls just need to part ways with LaVine. Chicago can't afford to continue to play the "will they or won't they" game with LaVine any longer.
Even if the Bulls only get pennies on the dollar back, Chicago, at this point, has to pull the trigger on a deal. Not trading LaVine at the deadline and bringing him back only to do this trade song and dance once again during the offseason could result in another lost season. Both the Bulls and LaVine need - and deserve - to move on from each other.
Verdict: Huge mistake