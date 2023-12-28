Zach LaVine recent trade update has to be considered discouraging for Chicago Bulls
The recent Zach LaVine trade update has to be considered extremely discouraging for the Chicago Bulls.
As the Chicago Bulls have begun to play better as of late, with Zach LaVine sidelined with an injury, you can't help but wonder how much more it will push the franchise to find a new landing spot for their once-promising dynamic guard.
With how everything has evolved over the last few weeks, it would be surprising if the Bulls didn't eventually trade LaVine at the deadline. In fact, I'd argue that he's the biggest name that is likely going to get moved by February 8.
But at least up to now, there hasn't been much of a trade market for LaVine. The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat seem like natural potential landing spots for LaVine. Although, there hasn't been much traction on either of those fronts.
Replying to a question via Threads, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave a discouraging update on the Bulls' LaVine trade front. He said the market for LaVine remains "barren" while adding that the recent injury to him has done no favors for the Bulls as they continue to search for a deal.
The Chicago Bulls have to be hopeful a trade for Zach LaVine develops
There are exactly six weeks between now and the NBA Trade Deadline and the Bulls don't have much wiggle room when it comes to finding a new home for LaVine. The last thing the Bulls need is to enter the second half of the season middling around without a long-term plan with LaVine still on the roster. If. Chicago believes LaVine is a distraction now, I can't imagine keeping him for the remainder of the season is the answer that they're looking for.
Then again, I'm also not sure how prepared the Bulls are to make a trade just for the sake of parting ways with LaVine. Are the Bulls at that point of no return already? That remains to be seen.
But even though this update is discouraging, the Bulls have to feel at least somewhat optimistic that they'll still be able to find a deal at some point. If there are the number of buyers that are being reported, with a low count of sellers, there has to be one team that would be willing to take a shot on LaVine. At this point, that's what the Bulls have to be hoping for.