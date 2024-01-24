4 Risky NBA trade deadline moves that are needle-movers, 5 that would be big mistakes
There are a few NBA Trade Deadline moves that could be considered both good and bad.
New York Knicks trade for Malcolm Brogdon (needle mover)
Even after making the move for OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks may be a difference-making guard away from making a deep run in the Eastern Conference. But that's where a player like Malcolm Brogdon, who has already been linked to the Knicks, could come in handy. Considering he's a likely candidate to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the Knicks would be making a smart move in at least making a phone call on Brogdon.
Brogdon as your second or third-best player may not move the needle much. Brogdon as your fourth or fifth-best player, however, could be a gateway to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the Knicks. New York got better on the wing and in the frontcourt with the addition of Anunoby, but they got significantly thinner in the backcourt after losing Immanuel Quickley.
That's where an addition like Brogdon could make up for. Whether it's in a starting role next to Jalen Brunson or backing up their two starters, there's very much an opportunity for Brogdon to play a big role for the Knicks this season. If he ends up being the second big move the Knicks make before the trade deadline, it'd be impossible not to consider New York a real player in the East playoffs.
Verdict: Needle mover