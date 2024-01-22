NBA Rumors: New York Knicks could pivot to Malcolm Brogdon at the trade deadline
The New York Knicks are expected to explore the possibility of acquiring Malcolm Brogdon at the NBA Trade Deadline.
In the last month, there have been two big trades that have gone down in the NBA. If nothing else, it gave the league a preview of the chaos that could perhaps transpire leading up to the final few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline.
First, OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal that included RJ Barrett. Then a couple of weeks later, the Toronto Raptors continued their attempt to retool the roster around Scottie Barnes by trading Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.
Even after those two big deals, there are still plenty of other big names that seem to be on the trade block. One of those bigger names is Portland Trail Blazers combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Two and a half weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, it's already been reported that Brogdon is widely expected to be moved. Adding to that tidbit, it's also being whispered that the New York Knicks are one of the teams expected to register interest in Brogdon ahead of the trade deadline.
The New York Knicks are missing a backcourt difference-maker
After trading Immanuel Quickley as part of the package for OG Anunoby, the Knicks have lost some depth in the backcourt. Finding a player that complements Jalen Brunson could be key for the Knicks as they head into the push toward the playoffs. It could also be the difference between New York making a deep run in the postseason and not.
Even with the addition of Anunoby, it seems as if the Knicks are motivated to get another deal done before the deadline. In all likelihood, it will probably be a smaller-level deal. But if adding Brogdon is labeled as a "smaller deal," that would be a huge win for the Knicks.
Since Anunoby was inserted into the Knicks' lineup, they've looked like a completely different team. New York is 9-2 since making the bold move with impressive wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. At the midway point of the season, New York is also just three games out of the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
It's not outlandish to suggest that the Knicks could be one more move away from emerging as a dark horse contender to win the East this season. That's how good they've been playing over the last few weeks.
The question is, will the Knicks be able to find that final piece to put them in even a better position than they find themselves at the moment? Could Brogdon be the target?