4 Superstars that would transform Oklahoma City Thunder from dreamers to believers
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be one big piece away from winning an NBA Championship.
By Matt Sidney
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Continuing on with the "Thunder could use a forward argument" here, an ideal star for the Thunder to consider trading for is Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen provides an offensive spark the Thunder currently don't possess. Markkanen has the offensive profile that makes front offices drool.
He is not the most apt of passers, but that won't matter. Shai would have an almost automatic offensive weapon out on the perimeter. It feels like a seamless fit. Markkanen's efficiency has skyrocketed since joining the Jazz, being the number one option. What do you think will happen when he joins forces with SGA and the Thunder?
Would Danny Ainge ever say no to multiple draft picks? For real though, I'm asking legitimately. I don't think Ainge loves anything more than acquiring future draft picks for his organization. The price is very high to acquire Markkanen, but the Thunder might be one of the few teams that could meet those demands.