5 Contenders Russell Westbrook could be traded to in order to win a championship
By Matt Sidney
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have popped up as an intriguing trade destination for Russell Westbrook. It's not hard to see why. Reggie Jackson left in free agency which leaves the backup point guard position wide open. Westbrook would easily fill that void.
Much like the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets' roster is filled with plug-and-play guys who fit well with Westbrook's style of play. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson are all players who can play off-ball and score from the perimeter.
You have to wonder what other moves the Nuggets could realistically make to improve the roster. Westbrook may not be the most highly sought-after addition, but he makes sense. For a competing team like the Denver Nuggets, a flier on the future Hall of Famer could be worthwhile. The Nuggets feel like one small move away from becoming the favorites in the West again. This move would put them right back in the driver's seat, allowing Westbrook to potentially finally get his first Championship too.