5 Secondary playmakers New York Knicks can target by offering Quentin Grimes
If the New York Knicks are looking for a secondary playmaker heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there will be several options.
After making the bold move for OG Anunoby a few weeks ago, you can't help but wonder what may lie ahead for the New York Knicks heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. I don't think the Knicks made the move for Anunoby to sit idly by with the golden opportunity to make another addition before the stretch run.
According to a recent report, the Knicks are exploring the possibility of adding another piece of the puzzle ahead of the stretch run. New York is in search of an additional ball-handler opposite of Jalen Brunson. Over the next few weeks, the Knicks are likely going to explore a few options. We break down five trade candidates that could make sense for New York.
T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers
If the Knicks are looking for strictly a backup point guard, there may not be a better option considering the role than T.J. McConnell. Over the course of his career, McConnell has shown the exact type of professionalism that you want from the position. He's on a good contract and due just $16 million over the next two seasons. He also has a team option for the $9-plus million he's due for the 2025-26 season.
Averaging eight points and five assists per game on 53 percent shooting from the field, McConnell could provide great value off the bench for the Knicks. If there is one concern, I would suppose, it's the fact that he's not much of a 3-point shooter. Would that be a deal-breaker for the Knicks?