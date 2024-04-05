5 Teams who should strongly consider drafting Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft
As Bronny James prepares to test the NBA Draft waters, we predict 5 teams that should strongly consider drafting him.
As rumors began to swirl earlier this week that Bronny James was planning on entering the NCAA transfer portal after his freshman season at USC, the overwhelming belief was that this meant he was going to return to college for a sophomore season. However, that was only partly right. While Bronny is going to enter the transfer portal, to retain his college eligibility, he's also going to test the 2024 NBA Draft waters.
If Bronny gets the right feedback (in visits with NBA teams) on his prospects in making the transition to the NBA, he will remain in the draft. If he doesn't, he could simply take a step back and return to college for a sophomore season. It's a win-win for Bronny in a way.
The question is, will any team be willing to take Bronny with a first-round pick? You'd have to imagine, that's the only way he remains in the draft. As we inch closer and closer to the pre-draft process, let's predict five who may end up seriously considering selecting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Cleveland Cavaliers
It's not that difficult to understand why the Cleveland Cavaliers may want to consider drafting Bronny James. If nothing else, the storylines that would be drawn up with the Cavs not only drafting LeBron James in 2003 but then drafting his son 21 years later. That's like a movie script when you truly think about the potential parallels. And, obviously, Bronny is far from the prospect that LeBron was when he entered the league, but the story may be too good to pass up if they see any level of promise with Bronny as a prospect.
As a team that has their young core already set for the foreseeable future, with hopefully punctuating that with a Donovan Mitchell contract extension this summer, it wouldn't be that crazy for the Cavs to take a flier on Bronny with their late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.