5 Unlikely heavyweights positioned to make surprisingly deep playoff runs
Having been overlooked for much of the season, there are 5 unlikely heavyweights that could be in position to make a deep playoff run.
Phoenix Suns
Even though the Phoenix Suns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch in the league this season, they're certainly a team to keep an eye on heading into the final stretch of the season. In that second tier of the Western Conference, the Suns are likely going to finish anywhere in the 5-8 range in the standings. If they can avoid the Denver Nuggets or LA Clippers in the first round, the Suns are likely going to be favored in any first-round matchup. But even if they do draw the Nuggets or Clippers, if they're healthy, you can't completely count this team out in the West.
On paper, there may not be a stronger big three than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. When healthy, the Suns have proven they can be a dangerous threat in the West. This was also a team that was more built for the playoffs. At the same time, their success or failure is largely going to be tied to health and whether their supporting cast can do enough to get the job done in the playoffs.
It hasn't been a regular season to remember for the Suns but this is a team that is going to enter the playoffs as a dangerous threat in the West.