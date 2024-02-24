6 NBA teams that desperately need monster second halves to salvage their seasons
Which teams need to step up most down the stretch in order to avoid a lost season?
Identifying six NBA teams that need a monster final stretch of the season to avoid what would ultimately be remembered as a disastrous year.
There are less than 30 games remaining in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, though most tend to view the final stretch of the season after the All-Star Break as the "second half of the season." With less than two months before the start of the playoffs, this is the time for teams to go full throttle in perhaps one final attempt to salvage their seasons.
In this article, we'll explore six teams that desperately need a monster "second half" as they attempt to avoid a disastrous and "lost" season.
6 NBA teams that need a strong second half to salvage an otherwise lost season
Atlanta Hawks
There may not be many people who are willing to admit it, but the Atlanta Hawks have been a pretty disappointing team this season. You can make the argument that the Hawks have been a disappointment since making the big move for Dejounte Murray. In short, I don't anticipate anyone in the organization will say that the Murray-Trae Young duo has panned out as they thought it would.
That has to be one of the bigger reasons why the Hawks are likely going to head into the offseason with an openness to trade Young, Murray, or both this summer. But the Hawks could work to salvage that in the final stretch of this season. If the Hawks can show some life down the stretch and perhaps make some noise in the postseason, perhaps offseason plans can still change.