6 NBA teams that desperately need monster second halves to salvage their seasons
Which teams need to step up most down the stretch in order to avoid a lost season?
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have struggled for much of the season. So much so that there's a sudden belief that the dynasty is over. But that can all change with a strong second half of the season. Even though the Warriors have shown some encouraging signs of late, I wouldn't go as far as to say that they've found something just yet. However, if they could make a late move up the standings and perhaps even win a playoff series or two, the narrative around this team will certainly change heading into the offseason.
Right now, the Warriors are likely going to head into the summer with big changes on their mind. However, if they manage to end the season on a high note, that all changes. Instead of going into the offseason with big changes on the horizon, they could pivot toward adding one or two pieces in an attempt to make another run at a championship with this core.
I'm not really sure what awaits the Warriors in the offseason but there's no question that it could all be impacted in how this season ends.