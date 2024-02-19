6 NBA teams facing the most pressure entering the push toward the playoffs
Which NBA teams will be facing the most pressure now that the push toward the playoffs has finally arrived?
LA Clippers
This may be somewhat of a polarizing opinion, but I do believe that the LA Clippers are facing quite a bit of pressure heading into the push toward the postseason. This is a team that has time and time again fallen short in the postseason in the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. While most of that has been due to injuries, this is a team that has to break through eventually if this core is going to stay together. And this may be their best chance of doing so in the Western Conference.
The Clippers are the best version of themselves after the early-season move for James Harden. Kawhi and PG have been relatively healthy all year long and over the past three months, this is a team that has performed like one of the best teams in the league. If not now, it's hard to imagine it ever happening for the Clippers.
Add in the fact that George has yet to sign an extension with the team and that Harden will also need to be re-signed during the offseason and it becomes even easier to see that there is plenty at play for the Clippers heading into the stretch run.