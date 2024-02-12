6 Teams that will greatly regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline
Which teams will regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline?
There are at least six fringe contenders in each conference that will regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Now that the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline dust has begun to settle, it's natural to look back at some of the teams that elected not to make a big move. Of those teams, which will quickly come to regret their decisions to be inactive at the deadline? We explore six of those teams that could be kicking themselves for not pulling the trigger to improve their roster when they had the chance.
6 fringe contenders that will regret not making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline
Sacramento Kings
Curiously, the Sacramento Kings held back on making any type of splash move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Considering that a couple of months before the deadline it was reported that the Kings were expected to be somewhat aggressive in pursuing a move, it was at least a bit shocking that didn't end up playing out.
Nevertheless, looking at the standings, it's hard to envision the Kings making a stark move up the West after standing pat at the deadline. Especially when you consider that both the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, two teams the Kings are battling within that second tier of the West, make improvements at the deadline.
The Kings could quickly regret not adding a piece for the stretch run if they find themselves having to play their way into the playoffs via the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. With how things stand in the conference, there's a very good chance that's exactly how this season plays out for Sacramento.