7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
After missing out on Lauri Markkanen, we explore seven star targets who could be on the Golden State Warriors' trade radar next.
Over the course of the offseason, the Golden State Warriors had some bold plans to significantly upgrade their roster. One main target that the Warriors have been consistently linked to over the last few weeks was Lauri Markkanen. However, after testing the trade waters, all indications are that Markkanen will remain with the Utah Jazz.
According to a recent report, Markkanen and the Jazz are expected to reach a long-term contract extension in the coming days. Because this signing is going to take place after August 6, Markkanen is ineligible to be traded during the 2024-25 season. That means, barring an unforeseen action, the Warriors are going to have to pivot away from Markkanen if they hope to upgrade their roster via trade. Assuming that is the case, we explore seven other star trade targets who could be on Golden State's radar next.
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram may not feel like a natural potential trade candidate for the Golden State Warriors but as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, he's certainly a name to monitor. Any team looking to make a splash trade should probably be considering a move for Ingram. In theory, he would fit on the wing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. But the fact that the Warriors would have to promise him a big payday almost immediately after acquiring him makes this a deal that is highly unlikely to happen.
As unlikely as it may be, Ingram is still a name to watch. The recent reporting suggests he could be remaining in New Orleans but in the NBA, anything can happen at any given moment - especially on the trade market.