7 Star targets Golden State Warriors can pivot to after missing on Lauri Markkanen
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
Another high-quality role-player option who could be on the Golden State Warriors' radar after missing out on Lauri Markkanen is Bruce Brown. Entering the final year of his contract, it would be shocking if the Toronto Raptors didn't trade Brown at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. And to be perfectly honest, it would probably make more sense for the Raptors to trade Brown sooner rather than later. If the Raptors are open to trading Brown, which they probably are, the Warriors should be open to having a conversation with Toronto.
Brown could be viewed as an ideal replacement for Klay Thompson. He may not be the shooter that Thompson was or is, but he certainly brings a two-way ability that could mirror some of what Thompson was able to do during his prime years. The big question is whether Brown would be a significant enough upgrade for the Warriors to burn a future first-round pick, which is what it will likely cost to get a deal done.
I have to imagine that Golden State may be willing to wait out a while before pulling the trigger on a potential deal for Brown, if they would even consider it.