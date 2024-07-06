7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Golden State Warriors - Regressed
Notable offseason moves: Klay Thompson's departure; signing De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield
It's the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson officially decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency and it's an entirely new chapter for the organization. After losing Klay in free agency, the Warriors worked hard to try to replace him but that's going to be easier said than done. The Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield as players that could potentially fill Klay's contributions but it remains to be seen how well that will go.
In short, it's fair to say that the Warriors have taken a bit of a step back this offseason. Considering this is a team that failed to qualify for the playoffs this past season, that's not a good thing.
There's still a chance that the Warriors end up making another move or two, perhaps one that revolves around trading Andrew Wiggins, but there's no question that this team has taken a step back with the loss of Thompson. Even though he was not in the prime of his career anymore, his loss is going to be felt beyond his on-the-court contributions.