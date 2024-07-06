7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Dallas Mavericks - Improved
Notable offseason moves: Signed Klay Thompson; acquired Quentin Grimes
The Golden State Warriors' loss is the Dallas Mavericks' gain. After losing in the NBA Finals, the Mavs entered the offseason with aggression on their mind. Through the first couple of weeks of the offseason, the Mavs signed Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors to address the need for a third consistent offensive piece. Even though Klay is far removed from the prime years of his career, he could still be an effective third option next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Plus, a fresh start to his career could do him good.
In addition to adding Klay in free agency, the Mavs also made the underrated move of acquiring Quentin Grimes from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. Grimes isn't a household name in the league but could end up being a valuable contributor as a fourth or fifth option off the bench for Dallas.
At least on paper, the Mavs are in a position to take another step forward next season with the early moves they've made this summer.