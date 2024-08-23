8 NBA stars who will be playing under immense pressure to deliver in 2024-25
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
This may not be a popular inclusion on this list but even after signing the long-term contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, I do believe there is plenty that Donovan Mitchell could be playing for this season. If nothing else, he'll have to prove to the front office and his new head coach that he can be a strong enough No. 1 option to warrant a build around him. Mitchell has always been considered a talented player. However, there have always been questions about his ability to emerge as a player who could elevate a franchise toward contender status.
We've seen flashes of that throughout his young career but he'll need to prove that once again in Cleveland. If he can't help the Cavs take another step forward in their progression as a team, there could be some major questions brought upon the future of the franchise.
In an ideal world, Mitchell would be able to quell those concerns and help lead the Cavaliers to a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.