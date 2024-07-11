NBA Rumors: Cavs lining up next big move after Donovan Mitchell extension
NBA Rumors: The Cleveland Cavaliers are lining up their next big move after inking Donovan Mitchell to a long-term contract extension.
Even if the Cleveland Cavaliers don't make another move, it's hard to be upset with how they've handled the NBA offseason. They successfully aborted an all-out disaster by agreeing to a contract extension with Donovan Mitchell and now have a positive outlook as they head into the new year. Even as the rest of the Eastern Conference continues to improve, the Cavs are going to enter next season as one of the favorites. At the very least, they're going to be in the championship conversation.
And if they manage to make another move or two, that belief is only going to be strengthened. If recent reports are any indication, the Cavs could already be eyeing their next big move of the NBA offseason. It includes locking up another one of their core pieces.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' next big move
According to a recent report, the Cavs are already lining up their next big move. Cleveland's next big move of the offseason could be signing Evan Mobley to a max extension. This report indicates it could get done soon. With the strides that Mobley continues to make in his game, it would be a natural next step for Cleveland to lock up their big man.
If the Cavs are going to take a natural next step as a team, that likely involves Mobley making the final jump to superstardom. For as good as Mitchell has been for the Cavs over the past couple of seasons, he needs help. And if Cleveland isn't willing to shake up their supporting core around Mitchell, then they must be confident in Mobley's potential to emerge as that No. 2 option.
Mobley is coming off a season in which he averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists per game on 58 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range while being the team's defensive anchor.
Signing him to an extension would echo that loud and clear. As the Cavs head into the next phase of the offseason, this is likely that something that gets done fairly quickly.
In addition to locking up Mobley, Cleveland still has to make a decision on restricted free agent Isaac Okoro, who remains on the open market. While it's been a relatively success offseason for the Cavs, simply based on signing Mitchell to an extension, there is still work to be done for the front office.