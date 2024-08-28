8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
Taking a closer look at eight NBA teams whose foundations could be on shaky ground heading into the 2024-25 season.
Beginning to look across the league as the start of the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaches, I can't help but feel as if there are a handful of teams whose futures are very much on shaky ground. As we lean more into a preview of the new season, we take a closer look at these eight teams whose foundations can completely breakthrough by the end of this season.
Milwaukee Bucks
There could be some pushback here on the Milwaukee Bucks but after losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back years, this is a team that has to feel at least some pressure heading into the 2024-25 NBA season - even more so considering last year, after going all-in on Damian Lillard ended up being a dud of a year.
The hope is that with a full offseason under their belts, the duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will truly begin to click this season. However, that's far from a guarantee. And if the Bucks disappoint again this season and fall short of at least the Eastern Conference Finals, there could be some big changes on the horizon.
At some point, Giannis is going to reach his boiling point with this team. A third straight early playoff exit might just be enough to get him there. The Bucks are very much on shaky ground heading into this season and winning may be the only remedy.