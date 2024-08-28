8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons didn't make many moves this offseason but there's no question they may be one team under the biggest microscope heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Because they continue to sell out on their current young core, if they aren't able to take a big step back this season, there could be huge questions to answer about this franchise moving forward. The Pistons are at a point in their rebuild where they have to begin to see big strides from their young players. Cade Cunningham is heading into year 4 and both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Durent are entering year 3. If they don't make the jump to stardom this season, there's going to be a strong argument to be made that it may never happen.
If the Pistons do finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference once again, it could lead to another full-blown rebuild. Aside from Cunningham, there's a chance that every player on this roster becomes available for trade next summer.
There aren't a ton of expectations on the Pistons heading into this season but there's no question they have to take a big step forward as a developing team.