8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
Phoenix Suns
After some speculation heading into the start of the NBA offseason, the Phoenix Suns decided to give this talented core another shot to get things right. With a full offseason under their belts, the hope is that the trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant will finally begin to click. And with an improved supporting cast, perhaps this is the year where the Suns do emerge as a threat to win the Western Conference. But if that doesn't happen and this season ends in disappointment once again for the Suns, there will likely be big changes next summer.
This feels like a make-it-or-break-it year for the Suns. If they can't get it right this year, this core is never going to be able to win in the NBA. That would be quite unfortunate considering how talented this roster is. Time will tell, but the Suns are absolutely entering the season on a shaky foundation that can break at any given moment.
In theory, you'd expect for the Suns to be improved from last season. However, for one reason or another, this team has continued to leave much to be desired since trading for Kevin Durant two NBA Trade Deadlines ago.