8 NBA teams whose core foundations can completely break in 2024-25
Sacramento Kings
If you want to push back on the Sacramento Kings being on this list, I'd be willing to listen. However, considering their best player, De'Aaron Fox, has just one year left on his contract after this year and that he refused to sign an extension this summer in favor of waiting to see how the front office continues to build out the supporting cast, I'd say this team is on foundation alert. If Fox were to demand a trade or inform the team that he's going to test free agency after the 2025-26 season, it would essentially push the team toward a rebuild.
Because of that, there's a ton of pressure on the Kings heading into this season. And after making the big move for DeMar DeRozan this offseason, if that move doesn't end up working out, it could make Fox's decision even more difficult.
In a perfect world, Fox would probably want to sign a long-term extension with Sacramento. However, he also wants to win. If the Kings can't prove that they're on the path toward accomplishing that by taking a big step forward in the West this season, it could lead to an interesting offseason for the team next summer.