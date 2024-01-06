9 Young budding stars Toronto Raptors should target in Pascal Siakam trade talks
Predicting nine budding young stars the Toronto Raptors should be targeting in Pascal Siakam trade talks.
Over the last 24 hours, there's a much stronger sense that suggests the Toronto Raptors are going to trade Pascal Siakam at the NBA Trade Deadline. According to a recent report, the Raptors are not looking for deals centered around draft capital. Instead, the Raptors are reportedly valuing young players with star potential in Siakam-centric trade talks.
As we inch closer and closer to the trade deadline and the talks surrounding a Siakam trade seemingly get more and more serious, we explore nine promising young players the Raptors should target in trade talks (with teams that have reported interest).
Honorable mention: Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
It was a wild couple of hours when it was initially reported that the Sacramento Kings had emerged as a serious threat to land Pascal Siakam to when it was reported that they had pulled out of trade talks. Clearly, as soon as got real, something changed. I'd have to imagine those changes likely revolved around Keegan Murray.
Knowing how Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri operates, it would have been surprising if he didn't ask for Murray in any deal for Siakam. My sense is that when Ujiri asked for Murray, the Kings decided to pull out of trade discussions. Either way, Murray is the type of young star the Raptors are likely looking for in any deal for Siakam.