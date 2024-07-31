A safe prediction of when the 2024-25 NBA schedule will be released
It's pretty safe to say that the NBA's Schedule Release Day is just a few weeks away. When exactly will that be? Let's make a safe prediction.
After one of the most dominating runs toward an NBA Championship, it's only natural to begin to look toward the start of the 2024-25 NBA season - even more so considering much of the heavy lifting of the NBA offseason is in the books. While the Boston Celtics are likely to be a strong favorite to win it all again in 2025, especially after locking up their foundational core this offseason, this is around the time of the "season" in which every team feels optimistic.
How long that optimism lasts remains to be seen. However, it's only natural for every fan base to be excited about the new season. Much of that excitement is only going to grow with the release of the 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule.
While we still may be a few weeks away from that happening, it does feel awfully close. We're at the point where we can safely predict when it will eventually happen.
Predicting when the NBA will release the 2024-25 schedule
Over the last three years, the NBA schedule has been released in late August. That gives us a good indication of when we could expect it to be released this year. We also know that the NBA likes to release the schedule later in the week. Generally speaking, we can assume the schedule will most likely be released on a Wednesday or Thursday. I'm not sure why the NBA would do a release on a Friday. But I suppose it is an outside possibility.
Looking at potential dates that could make sense which will fall after the end of the Olympics and in late August, I believe August 21 or 22 are logical dates to keep an eye on. I feel strongly about one of those two dates being the day the NBA releases its schedule.
While we may not know when the entire schedule will be released, we do know that the regular season will begin Oct. 22. And we know of all the games that will be featured that night, it's pretty safe to assume that the Celtics' ring ceremony will likely take place on that day. We should get much more clarity over the next few weeks and history tells us that the release of the entire schedule is not that far away.