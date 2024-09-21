Atlanta Hawks: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction for 2024-25
How will the first 20 games of the season go for the Atlanta Hawks?
Even though the Atlanta Hawks don't have a prototypical rebuilding roster, this is a team that should probably leaning toward that way. After trading Dejounte Murray, there are major questions about this team. I'd imagine that this team is going to get a clearer idea of where this roster is after the first 20 games of the season. At that point, the front office will then dictate what the smart move is for the team moving forward. If the Hawks are above .500 after the first 20 games, it would be surprising to see this team emerge as a seller. However, if they're not very competitive, that's when we could see this team explore rebuilding moves.
The Hawks clearly needed to move past the Murray-Young backcourt experiment. Whether they'll need to completely pivot away from this build will likely hinge on how this team looks early on in the year.
For many teams across the league, the first two months of the season could very much dictate how the rest of the year will go for them. The Hawks are very much in that group of teams.