Trae Young gets brutally honest about Hawks' recent failures with Dejounte Murray
Trae Young opens up about the failed experiment between him and Dejounte Murray with the Atlanta Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks entered the 2024 NBA offseason with the intention to make some big changes to their roster. Midway through the offseason, the Hawks made at least one bold change when they shipped Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans shortly before the start of NBA Free Agency. It marked the end of the Trae Young-Murray backcourt era for the Hawks which, looking back, will naturally end up being remembered as a massive failure.
Recently Young reflected on the two-year experiment alongside Murray on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment). Getting brutally honest about their failures together, it does seem unfortunate the duo couldn't help the Hawks get to the next level.
"“I mean it was good and bad, you know what I'm saying? The only bad part is we didn't get to win as much as we wanted to be honest with you. The good part is we have a lifelong relationship...But on the court, it’s just tough. We wanted to win but it's just sometimes we're not the first duo that couldn't work and we're not going to be the last…it just didn't work out on the court and it sucks. It sucks and we both admitted it sucks and that's just part of the game. "- Trae Young on Dejounte Murray
Now that the duo has been broken up and the team is headed in a different direction, it's almost impossible not to wonder what might be next for the franchise.
What's next for the Atlanta Hawks?
At the midway point of last season, it became quickly apparent that the team was going to pivot in a new direction, away from the Young-Murray backcourt. That plan didn't come to full fruition until this offseason. But even though the Hawks have already traded Murray, there's no question that their reshuffling of the roster is complete.
For now, even though this seems like a natural position for the Hawks to hit the rebuild button, that hasn't happened just yet. Because of that, it's almost impossible to predict what's next for the team.
Even though the Hawks have broken up Young and Murray, there is still plenty of uncertainty that revolves around this franchise moving forward. Young may or may not still be on the trade block and who knows what his future holds with the team. At this point, the two sides appear to be taking one day at a time and maybe this retooling of the roster is exactly what was needed.